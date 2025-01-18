ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.28 and last traded at $67.58, with a volume of 20521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.71.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 2.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMDV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $215,000. CWC Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $225,000. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Creekside Partners purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF in the second quarter valued at about $301,000.

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

