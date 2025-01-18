ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.28 and last traded at $67.58, with a volume of 20521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.71.
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 2.3 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.96.
ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.5398 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF
About ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF
The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.
