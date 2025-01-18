ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL) Stock Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $52.03 and traded as low as $45.62. ProShares Ultra Health Care shares last traded at $45.62, with a volume of 1,340 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Health Care Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.03.

Get ProShares Ultra Health Care alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Health Care stock. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Health Care (NYSEARCA:RXL – Free Report) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,824 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC owned 0.20% of ProShares Ultra Health Care worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About ProShares Ultra Health Care

ProShares Ultra Health Care (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.