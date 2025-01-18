Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) Given New $127.00 Price Target at Barclays

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $129.00 to $127.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PRU. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and raised their target price for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Prudential Financial from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PRU opened at $118.98 on Friday. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $100.60 and a 1-year high of $130.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $122.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 537,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,780,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,465,780.56. The trade was a 12.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 7.4% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 17,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,830,000 after buying an additional 15,695 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 79,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,597,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 162,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential Financial by 18.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.