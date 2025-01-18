Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Short Interest Down 13.7% in December

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,270,000 shares, a decline of 13.7% from the December 15th total of 3,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 718,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock traded down $1.45 on Friday, reaching $296.25. 587,329 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,906. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.31 and a 1-year high of $369.99. The firm has a market cap of $51.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $316.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.35.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 124.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Public Storage

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.99, for a total transaction of $143,095.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,364 shares in the company, valued at $751,728.36. The trade was a 15.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSA. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Public Storage by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on Public Storage from $306.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Public Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $298.00 to $299.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $343.00 to $338.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Public Storage from $293.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Public Storage from $380.00 to $361.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $344.54.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

