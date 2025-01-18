QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stake Increased by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,831 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Planning Capital Management Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 137.3% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 197 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $202,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 94 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,570. This represents a 93.28 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 10,373 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.59, for a total transaction of $1,665,800.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,360,975.97. The trade was a 23.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,882 shares of company stock valued at $4,314,649 in the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of QCOM stock opened at $164.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $169.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.25. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.26 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The wireless technology company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.25. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 38.81%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. StockNews.com cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.57.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.