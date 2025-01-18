Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID) Short Interest Down 25.1% in December

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,600 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 58,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Rapid Micro Biosystems stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.23. 302,298 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,845. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1 year low of $0.58 and a 1 year high of $1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Rapid Micro Biosystems had a negative return on equity of 48.05% and a negative net margin of 184.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rapid Micro Biosystems will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rapid Micro Biosystems, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides products for the detection of microbial contamination in the manufacture of pharmaceutical, medical devices, and personal care products in the United States, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Growth Direct platform, which includes Growth Direct system, proprietary consumables, lab information management system connection software, and customer support and validation services.

