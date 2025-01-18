RDA Financial Network Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

RDA Financial Network trimmed its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 299.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $124,000.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.63 on Friday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $11.23 and a 52-week high of $12.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.75 and a 200-day moving average of $11.94.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

