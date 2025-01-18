Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,652 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Realty Income by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 306.5% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 89.2% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 313.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE O opened at $54.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.31. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $47.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Realty Income Dividend Announcement

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 301.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on O shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on O

About Realty Income

(Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.