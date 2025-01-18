Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New $207,000 Investment in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockingstone Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 10,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $357.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $87.93 billion, a PE ratio of 700.01, a P/E/G ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $355.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $313.16. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $200.81 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $347.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Westpark Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. CICC Research began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.38.

Read Our Latest Report on CRWD

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total transaction of $3,871,834.47. Following the transaction, the president now owns 389,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,655,968.83. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sameer K. Gandhi sold 5,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.48, for a total transaction of $1,613,937.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 816,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,745,630.40. This trade represents a 0.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,351 shares of company stock worth $38,935,113 in the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.