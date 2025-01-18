Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in December

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,100 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the December 15th total of 496,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 111.9 days.
Regis Resources Stock Performance
RGRNF remained flat at $1.80 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. Regis Resources has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $1.90.
About Regis Resources
