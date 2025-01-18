Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Short Interest Up 28.5% in December

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 638,100 shares, a growth of 28.5% from the December 15th total of 496,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 111.9 days.

Regis Resources Stock Performance

RGRNF remained flat at $1.80 during trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.44. Regis Resources has a twelve month low of $0.93 and a twelve month high of $1.90.

Get Regis Resources alerts:

About Regis Resources

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Regis Resources Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold projects in Australia. It owns interest in the Duketon gold project located in the North Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia; and the McPhillamys gold project situated in the Central Western region of New South Wales.

Receive News & Ratings for Regis Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regis Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.