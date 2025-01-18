Reign Resources Appoints Michael Ryan to Board of Directors

Reign Resources (OTCMKTS:RGNP) recently announced the appointment of Michael Ryan to its Board of Directors in a move aimed at enhancing corporate governance and strategic oversight. The decision, effective January 11, 2025, reflects the company’s commitment to bolster its leadership team with seasoned industry experts.

Get alerts:

Mr. Ryan brings a wealth of experience to his new role, with a background as a seasoned executive, entrepreneur, and investor in the early-stage technology and life science sectors. Notably, he is one of the Founder Directors of Irrus Investments, Ltd., the largest angel investment syndicate in Ireland focusing on life science companies. With over €40 million invested in 35 early-stage life science and technology companies, Mr. Ryan’s track record demonstrates a keen eye for innovation and growth opportunities.

His previous roles include Chief Executive Officer and Board Member of Sedana Medical, where he played a pivotal role in the company’s successful launch on the Nasdaq-owned First North stock exchange in Stockholm. Additionally, as the main shareholder and CEO of Artema Medical AB, he facilitated the company’s acquisition by Datascope Corporation.

Mr. Ryan holds a B.Eng in Mechanical Engineering and a Masters in Industrial Engineering from University College Dublin. In recognition of his appointment, he will receive compensation consistent with the other members of Reign Resources’ Board of Directors. This includes an annual payment of $30,000 in equal quarterly installments and restricted stock units with a grant date fair value of $50,000. Alternatively, the Board may grant him options to acquire the equivalent number of common stock shares, with the equity compensation designed to vest in equal quarterly installments over one year.

The appointment of Michael Ryan underscores Reign Resources’ strategic focus on strengthening its governance structure and bringing aboard industry veterans to drive the company’s growth trajectory. With his diverse expertise and proven leadership, Mr. Ryan is expected to play a vital role in guiding Reign Resources through its next phase of development.

The signing of the report on January 16, 2025, by James A. Joyce, Chairman and CEO of Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc., solidifies the formalization of this significant development within Reign Resources.

This news article has been created based on the 8-K SEC Filing of Reign Resources.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Reign Resources’s 8K filing here.

About Reign Resources

(Get Free Report)

Sigyn Therapeutics, Inc operate as development-stage therapeutic technology company. It focuses on the treatment of life-threatening inflammatory conditions that are precipitated by cytokine storm syndrome. The company was founded by James A. Joyce and Craig P. Roberts and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading