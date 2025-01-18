Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.0% of Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $549.46 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $434.16 and a 1-year high of $559.96. The company has a market capitalization of $497.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $547.59 and a 200-day moving average of $526.47.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.