Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Invests $201,000 in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,773 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,620,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,055,395,000 after purchasing an additional 106,878 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in General Motors by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,278,448 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $774,766,000 after buying an additional 989,750 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 3.9% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,113,063 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $498,310,000 after buying an additional 421,989 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 6.6% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 5,798,131 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $259,988,000 after buying an additional 358,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 123.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,226,027 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $144,655,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,897 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $50.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 52 week low of $34.32 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.47. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $48.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.12%.

Several analysts recently commented on GM shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HSBC cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on General Motors from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on General Motors from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Motors from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.68.

In related news, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,307 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $502,671.07. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,787.13. This trade represents a 52.23 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 506,824 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total transaction of $27,028,923.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 694,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,040,244.84. This trade represents a 42.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,030,475 shares of company stock worth $56,509,286 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

