Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC Takes $250,000 Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,119 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,861 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,624,000 after purchasing an additional 71,984 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,689,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,186,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $180,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.9 %

KMI opened at $30.32 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $30.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.61 and its 200 day moving average is $23.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price target on Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $17,081,014.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $168,543,985.50. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis purchased 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.89 per share, for a total transaction of $55,778.49. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at $597,235.55. This trade represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 745,263 shares of company stock valued at $18,578,014 in the last ninety days. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

