Renault (EPA:RNO) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Renault SA (EPA:RNO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €43.19 ($44.53) and traded as high as €47.25 ($48.71). Renault shares last traded at €46.66 ($48.10), with a volume of 737,759 shares trading hands.
Renault Stock Up 1.8 %
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €43.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.18.
About Renault
Renault SA engages in the design, manufacture, sale, repair, maintenance, and leasing of motor vehicles in Europe, Eurasia, Africa, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It also engages in the design and production of parts and equipment used for manufacturing and operation vehicles. The company operates through Automotive, Sale Financing, and Mobility Services segments.
