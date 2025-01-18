Rep. Greg Landsman Sells Off Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Representative Greg Landsman (D-Ohio) recently sold shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in United Rentals stock on December 19th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “ROCKEFELLER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT (1)” account.

Representative Greg Landsman also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) on 12/19/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of United Rentals (NYSE:URI) on 11/8/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) on 11/8/2024.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock traded up $13.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $770.81. The company had a trading volume of 897,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,512. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $553.22 and a 52 week high of $896.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $778.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $760.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $11.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.49 by ($0.69). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $11.73 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.03%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Anthony S. Leopold sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.24, for a total transaction of $740,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,702.56. This represents a 30.57 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of United Rentals

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URI. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 82,462.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,606,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,300,962,000 after buying an additional 1,604,715 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 259.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,152 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,108,000 after purchasing an additional 108,360 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 787,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $637,968,000 after purchasing an additional 105,287 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,416,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,768,000 after purchasing an additional 85,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 704,145 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $570,167,000 after purchasing an additional 66,957 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on United Rentals from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on United Rentals from $780.00 to $940.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Argus upped their target price on United Rentals from $840.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on United Rentals from $965.00 to $963.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $805.08.

About Representative Landsman

Greg Landsman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Landsman is also a member of the Cincinnati City Council in Ohio. He assumed office on January 2, 2018. His current term ends on January 1, 2024. Landsman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Ohio’s 1st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Greg Landsman was born in Cincinnati, Ohio, and lives in Mt. Washington, Ohio. Landsman earned a B.A. in economics and political science from Ohio University and an M.A. in theological studies, religion, and public policy from Harvard University in 2004. His career experience includes working as the executive director of The Strive Partnership with the KnowledgeWorks Foundation and the director of the Ohio Governor’s Office of Faith-Based and Community Initiatives.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

