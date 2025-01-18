Rep. William R. Keating Buys Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock

Representative William R. Keating (D-Massachusetts) recently bought shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI). In a filing disclosed on January 15th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in Fiserv stock on January 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “BILL’S IRA” account.

Representative William R. Keating also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 1/7/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) on 10/31/2024.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amentum (NYSE:AMTM) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 10/31/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 10/31/2024.

NYSE FI traded up $2.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $208.67. 2,579,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,085,694. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.93 and a 12 month high of $223.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $118.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94.

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 20,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.61, for a total transaction of $4,468,394.81. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,320,644.31. The trade was a 34.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.13, for a total transaction of $6,033,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,555.55. The trade was a 47.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,821 shares of company stock valued at $18,581,095 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 431.3% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Fiserv from $208.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fiserv from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.00.

Bill Keating (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Massachusetts’ 9th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2013. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Keating (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Massachusetts’ 9th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2024 election. Keating was first elected to the House in 2010 for Massachusetts’ 10th Congressional District but due to redistricting, he won re-election in Massachusetts’ 9th Congressional District on November 6, 2012. Prior to being elected to the House, Keating was a member of the Massachusetts House of Representatives and a member of the Massachusetts State Senate. He also served as the Norfolk District Attorney. After earning his bachelor’s degree, Keating went into politics as a 23-year-old representative in the Massachusetts House of Representatives. He served in that chamber for seven years and went on to be elected to the Massachusetts Senate. Keating also earned his master’s degree and J.D., passing the Massachusetts bar. In the decade between serving in the state senate and being elected to the U.S. House, Keating worked as the Norfolk district attorney.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

