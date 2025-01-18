Research Analysts’ Downgrades for January 17th (ALEX, CRTO, CSIQ, ENR, FTV, GPRK, NTNX, NWSA, SBR, STZ)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Friday, January 17th:

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a hold rating.

