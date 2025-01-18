Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 995 Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 995 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5,209.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,935,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $685,128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,729,706 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 76,617.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,904,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $369,945,000 after buying an additional 5,897,255 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,087.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,712,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $271,547,000 after buying an additional 4,315,983 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3,310.5% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,853,584 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $241,426,000 after buying an additional 3,740,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6,990.3% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,283,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $143,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.4 %

CMG stock opened at $57.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 53.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.94 and its 200-day moving average is $57.91.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 4,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $286,304.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,078,337.92. This trade represents a 2.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.