Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC Purchases Shares of 44,868 Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,955,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 20.3% of Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Merkkuri Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $549.46 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $547.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $526.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $434.16 and a fifty-two week high of $559.96.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

