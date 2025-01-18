Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI) Short Interest Update

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the December 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 19.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 109,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 111,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Richmond Mutual Bancorporation by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Richmond Mutual Bancorporation in the 4th quarter worth $56,000. 26.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RMBI traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,641. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $10.11 and a 52-week high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.98.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation Dividend Announcement

About Richmond Mutual Bancorporation

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Richmond Mutual Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.12%.

Richmond Mutual Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Bank Richmond that provides various banking services. It accepts various deposits, including savings deposit accounts, money market accounts, NOW and demand accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also offers a range of lending products, such as multi-family and commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, construction and development loans, residential real estate loans, and consumer loans.

