Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of RTMVY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. 33,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,294. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87.

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online digital property advertising and information portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms.

