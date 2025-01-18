Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Short Interest Update

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the December 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Rightmove Price Performance
Shares of RTMVY stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.10. 33,137 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,294. Rightmove has a fifty-two week low of $12.58 and a fifty-two week high of $19.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.87.
Rightmove Company Profile
