Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,468,200 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the December 15th total of 1,017,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,334.7 days.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 848. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.72. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $70.17 and a 52 week high of $90.48.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

