Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,468,200 shares, an increase of 44.3% from the December 15th total of 1,017,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,334.7 days.
Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 2.6 %
Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock traded down $1.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129 shares, compared to its average volume of 848. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.72. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $70.17 and a 52 week high of $90.48.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Tinto Group
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- AI Demand Sparks Opportunities for These 3 Nuclear Energy Leaders
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- TSMC: Long-Term Outlook Still Strong as Geopolitical Risk Rises
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Uber’s NVIDIA Deal and Buybacks Signal Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.