Rise Gold Announces Negotiated Accelerated Payment for Land Sale

On January 14, 2025, Rise Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:RYES) successfully negotiated an accelerated payment with a purchaser regarding the sale of 16 acres of industrial land adjacent to the Idaho-Maryland Mine Property. The sale, originally contracted on October 1, 2024, involved a total consideration of $4.3 million, with the first agreement covering 16 acres for $1.8 million.

The initial transaction closed on November 27, 2024, with the purchaser paying half the sale price, minus deductions, and the remaining balance due by November 27, 2026. Pursuant to the terms, the purchaser also agreed to pay monthly interest at an annual rate of 5% until the full amount is settled.

In the recent negotiation, Rise Gold Corp. received a discounted payment of $702,000 from the purchaser in place of the second $900,000 payment scheduled for November 2026. This agreement streamlines the payment process and provides the company with immediate liquidity.

Rise Gold’s strategic move to secure an expedited payment aligns with its ongoing efforts to optimize financial operations and strengthen its position in the market.

For further details, the press release dated January 16, 2025, and relevant financial statements and exhibits can be referred to for a comprehensive overview of this development.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Rise Gold’s 8K filing here.

About Rise Gold

Rise Gold Corp. explores for mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Idaho-Maryland Gold Mine property that comprises approximately 175 acres surface land and approximately 2,560 acres of mineral rights located in the Grass Valley of Nevada County in northern California.

