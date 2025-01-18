Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Shares Sold by Shikiar Asset Management Inc.

Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,600 shares during the quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 1,211,858.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,817,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,410,000 after buying an additional 3,817,355 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth about $79,780,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 31.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,129,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,368,118 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 486.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,788,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,906,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Robinhood Markets by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,620,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,708,000 after buying an additional 1,895,427 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

NASDAQ HOOD opened at $48.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.18. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The company has a market capitalization of $42.56 billion, a PE ratio of 81.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $30.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. JMP Securities upped their price target on Robinhood Markets from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $25.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.07.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.21, for a total value of $6,052,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 108,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $2,715,382.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,823.32. This represents a 97.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,700,658 shares of company stock worth $140,360,682 in the last 90 days. 19.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Featured Stories

