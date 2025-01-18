Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Director Anthony P. Lee Sells 250,000 Shares

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) Director Anthony P. Lee sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $16,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,254,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,769,070.48. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of RBLX opened at $65.57 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $66.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64. The stock has a market cap of $39.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.98 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.36.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Roblox had a negative net margin of 30.90% and a negative return on equity of 986.36%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 20,800.0% in the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Roblox by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 132.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 277.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
