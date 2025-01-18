Rokmaster Resources (CVE:RKR) Stock Price Up 25% – Time to Buy?

Rokmaster Resources Corp. (CVE:RKR – Get Free Report) traded up 25% on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 137,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 162% from the average session volume of 52,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.54.
Rokmaster Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North, Central, and South America. It explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, gold, and polymetallic deposits, as well as precious metals. The company holds a 100% in the Duncan Lake property comprising 35 contiguous mineral claims that covers an area of 3,929 hectares; and a 55% interest in the Big Copper property located in the Slocan Mining Division in southeast British Columbia, Canada.
