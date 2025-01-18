Roots (TSE:ROOT) Trading Up 4.5% – Still a Buy?

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Free Report) rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$2.31 and last traded at C$2.31. Approximately 72,181 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 320% from the average daily volume of 17,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.21.

Roots Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.71, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.10. The company has a market cap of C$92.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.00, a PEG ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.42.

About Roots

(Get Free Report)

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.