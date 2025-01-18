Royal Helium (CVE:RHC) Shares Down 20% – Should You Sell?

Royal Helium Ltd. (CVE:RHC – Get Free Report) shares were down 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 522,640 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 829,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Royal Helium Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.89. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.05.

Royal Helium Company Profile

Royal Helium Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of helium properties in Canada. It holds approximately 1,000,000 acres of prospective helium land across southern Saskatchewan and southeastern Alberta. The company is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

