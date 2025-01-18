RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) is Verity & Verity LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Verity & Verity LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,120 shares during the period. RTX makes up about 2.5% of Verity & Verity LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $27,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RTX. Elgethun Capital Management raised its holdings in RTX by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 0.6% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in RTX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE RTX opened at $121.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.45. RTX Co. has a one year low of $84.43 and a one year high of $128.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $161.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. RTX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RTX. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on RTX from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.87.

RTX Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

