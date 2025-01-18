RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by CGN Advisors LLC

CGN Advisors LLC lowered its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 34.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,929 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Elgethun Capital Management grew its position in RTX by 3.8% in the second quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 2,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in RTX by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in RTX by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in RTX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RTX Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $121.30 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $128.70. The company has a market capitalization of $161.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $118.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised RTX to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RTX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.87.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

