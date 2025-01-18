Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Buys 56 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,217 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $21,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,943,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,175,000 after buying an additional 138,685 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,968,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,557,000 after acquiring an additional 438,423 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,306,873,000 after acquiring an additional 26,299 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,297,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,862,000 after purchasing an additional 36,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,189,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,048,000 after purchasing an additional 425,875 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $572.79, for a total value of $331,645.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,890.56. The trade was a 40.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE MCK opened at $592.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $595.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.29. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $464.42 and a 52 week high of $637.51. The company has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.52.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 207.50%. The company had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.23 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.73 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 14.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on McKesson from $612.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McKesson from $713.00 to $677.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Leerink Partners decreased their price target on McKesson from $665.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on McKesson from $623.00 to $579.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.14.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Stories

