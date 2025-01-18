Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,112 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 51.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,453,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,314,000 after purchasing an additional 491,005 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. HCR Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 42,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,669,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

PFF opened at $31.75 on Friday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $33.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.34.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a $0.1767 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th. This is a positive change from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

