Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $13.57 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,455 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 8,996 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $13,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Comcast by 269.9% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 688 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 365.4% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 726 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 220.3% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.
Comcast Stock Performance
Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $139.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.11 and a 200-day moving average of $40.18. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.15 and a one year high of $47.11.
Comcast Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $10,002,234.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. The trade was a 3.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total value of $1,087,620.83. Following the transaction, the president now owns 534,849 shares in the company, valued at $22,779,218.91. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Comcast to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.
Read Our Latest Report on CMCSA
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Comcast
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Top ETFs That Beat the Market in 2024 and Could Do It Again
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- J.B. Hunt Leads Truckers Lower: Buy Them While They’re Down?
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 01/13 – 01/17
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.