Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $18.20 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $18,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 138.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 106,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 118.0% during the 2nd quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 92,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,399,000 after buying an additional 49,992 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $89.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $65.51 and a twelve month high of $91.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.73.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

