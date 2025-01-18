Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,468 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 68,123 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Groupama Asset Managment lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 137,181 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 8,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC opened at $21.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.78, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.38. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $18.51 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, November 1st. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,104,708. This trade represents a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

