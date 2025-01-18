Sara Bay Financial Has $54.08 Million Stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Sara Bay Financial grew its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,217,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,088 shares during the period. Helios Technologies makes up about 20.0% of Sara Bay Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sara Bay Financial owned about 3.66% of Helios Technologies worth $54,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 230.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after purchasing an additional 40,048 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,284,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,333,000 after acquiring an additional 54,205 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 38,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,900,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Diana Sacchi sold 615 shares of Helios Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.91, for a total value of $33,154.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,016.76. This trade represents a 14.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Helios Technologies from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

HLIO traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.94. 116,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,538. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.88 and a beta of 0.88. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.08 and a 1 year high of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 3.03.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.41 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 4.57%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Articles

