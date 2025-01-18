Sara Bay Financial Purchases 328 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sara Bay Financial increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,593 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises about 0.4% of Sara Bay Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VYM. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 352.5% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $64,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $131.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,402,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,374. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $130.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.03. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $109.47 and a one year high of $135.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

