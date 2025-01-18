Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 9,571 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,571 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 27,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 52,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $43.80 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.32. The company has a market cap of $79.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.11 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.