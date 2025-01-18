Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.02 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SUSA. Harbor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 28,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $124.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12-month low of $99.37 and a 12-month high of $127.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.39.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

