Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 90.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,141 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 875,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,848,000 after acquiring an additional 62,951 shares in the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $385,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 24,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,749,000 after purchasing an additional 15,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 460,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after purchasing an additional 34,498 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VEA opened at $48.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $127.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.33 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.