Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.40 Million Investment in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,708,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $623,399,000 after acquiring an additional 39,186 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Analog Devices by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,472,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 22,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 7,386 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $867,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the third quarter worth approximately $952,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Analog Devices stock opened at $219.16 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $182.57 and a 52-week high of $244.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.05.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is presently 111.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on ADI. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Analog Devices from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.57.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Analog Devices

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.83, for a total transaction of $2,158,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,744,590.89. This represents a 31.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.87, for a total value of $4,477,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,229,149.91. This represents a 25.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $11,029,300. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.