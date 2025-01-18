Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 76,723 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 439,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,723 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Value ETF accounts for 1.2% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $15,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFIV. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,699,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,525,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF by 39.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,616,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,861 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $20,179,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,744,000.

DFIV stock opened at $36.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.73. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $33.13 and a 1 year high of $38.51.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

