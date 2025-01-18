Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $4,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTUM. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,255.6% in the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,550.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,880.0% in the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $217.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.85 and its 200 day moving average is $202.52. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $81.37 and a twelve month high of $113.60.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

