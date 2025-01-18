Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX) Shares Purchased by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 700.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $24.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $25.17.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

