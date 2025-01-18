Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Purchased by Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 201.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 201.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 14,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 9,352 shares during the period. Fulcrum Equity Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Equity Management now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $703,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 952.4% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $996,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.21. The company had a trading volume of 2,685,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,877,478. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $23.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

