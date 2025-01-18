Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Position Increased by LongView Wealth Management

LongView Wealth Management raised its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 208.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 393,589 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,922 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 2.8% of LongView Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. LongView Wealth Management owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $9,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,593,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,264,000 after purchasing an additional 6,275,290 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $346,668,000. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 190.6% during the 4th quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,723,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,216 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 194.3% in the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,508,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 897.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,267,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140,178 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $23.71 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $18.66 and a 52-week high of $24.19. The company has a market capitalization of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.