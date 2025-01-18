Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Bought by Selective Wealth Management Inc.

Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 88.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,311 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 367.2% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.76. The company has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $22.30 and a one year high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

