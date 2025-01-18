Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Trading Down 1.9% – Should You Sell?

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.02 and last traded at $1.02. 9,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 17,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.04.

Scientific Industries Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.99 and its 200 day moving average is $1.23.

Scientific Industries Company Profile

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high-speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, bead beaters, microplate mixers, vortex mixers, two large capacity multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

