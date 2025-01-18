Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Short Interest Up 34.7% in December

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,335,200 shares, a growth of 34.7% from the December 15th total of 990,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 65.5 days.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 1.1 %

Secure Energy Services stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,966. Secure Energy Services has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $12.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.98.

About Secure Energy Services

Secure Energy Services Inc engages in the waste management and energy infrastructure businesses primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments, Environmental Waste Management, Energy Infrastructure, and Oilfield Services. The Environmental Waste Management segment includes a network of waste processing facilities, produced water pipelines, industrial landfills, waste transfer, and metal recycling facilities.

